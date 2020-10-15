Hinojosa earns highest education honor: 2020 Urban Educator of the Year

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa was named the 2020 Urban Educator of the Year, during the 64th Annual Council of the Great City Schools Fall Conference (Council) held virtually this year.

Hinojosa was selected from among 20 big-city school district superintendents up for the nation’s highest honor in urban education leadership. The recognition, also known as the Green-Garner Award, honors an outstanding superintendent or school board member, in alternating years, from 76 of the nation’s largest urban public-school systems.

A graduate of Dallas ISD, Hinojosa has served two stints at the helm of the second-largest school district in Texas. Since his return to the district in 2015, he has helped lead many big initiatives, including the passage of a $1.6 billion bond – the largest in district history – and established the district’s customer service program focused on enhancing the stakeholder experience.

Under his leadership, the district continues to make steady gains in student achievement over the last three years. Of considerable note, Hinojosa has also spearheaded an effort to increase internet access and connectivity for all, under Operation Connectivity. His efforts ultimately led to the formation of an Operation Connectivity Task Force, bringing together North Texas K-12 technology officers, the Texas Urban Council of big-city superintendents, and the Council to permanently solve the issue of connectivity at the state and national levels. He has also worked to increase the number of people of color and women in the district’s leadership rank.

“Michael Hinojosa has been a true champion for urban education and his passion for equity and excellence has had a profound effect on how all of us advocate for our urban students,” says Council Executive Director Michael Casserly. “Over his 41-year career his dedication and humility have made a difference in the lives of the students he serves and there could be no one more deserving of this award.”

Sponsored by the Washington, D.C.- based Council, Cenergistic, Curriculum Associates, and K-12 Insight, the top prize is presented each year in memory of Richard R. Green, the first African American chancellor of the New York City school system, and businessman and former Denver school board member, Edward Garner.

As the recipient of the 2020 Green-Garner Award, Hinojosa receives a $10,000 college scholarship to present to a student in the Dallas Independent School District.