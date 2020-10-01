Dallas ISD awarded EVERFI Champion Seal recognition

Dallas ISD has been recognized with the 2020 EVERFI Champion Seal. This recognition is awarded annually to school districts who have proven their commitment to whole-child education, as well as their dedication to change in the interest of equity and the well-being of their students.

“We are honored to be one of the districts named as EVERFI Student Impact Champion,” said Oswaldo Alvarenga, Dallas ISD’s Assistant Superintendent of STEM, CTE, and Career Institutes. “Our teachers are dedicated to the comprehensive education of our students, because we know that the impact we have on them during their time with Dallas ISD will reflect on their success far beyond the K-12 years.”

The EVERFI Champion Seal is awarded to K-12 school districts and individual schools in North America that use EVERFI’s programs to address the most challenging issues affecting society. These include topics such as financial literacy, social-emotional learning, health and wellness, inclusion, and college and career readiness.