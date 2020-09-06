FAQ answers on special education services for the start of the 2020–2021 school year

Distant Learning students will receive Deaf/Hard of Hearing and Vision services, direct and/or consult, per their IEP. Direct and consultative services will be provided based on student’s settings in coordination with the general education/special education teachers. Deaf/Hard of Hearing and Vision teachers will work with campus teachers and case managers regarding the expectations for presentation of instructional materials. They will also assist families in understanding how to implement appropriate accommodations such as closed captioning, educational interpreting services, as well as auditory and visual supports in the online environment.