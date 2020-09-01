Newly created campus position will use data to drive racial equity at 10 schools

A newly created position at 10 schools will leverage data, partnerships, trainings and support to ensure all students–and especially Black students–have equitable access to services, representation and a great education at the campus.

The 10 new Culture and Climate Facilitator positions are part of a larger effort to ensure racial equity across Dallas ISD. District leaders are currently examining the data to determine the 10 campuses where they should place the facilitators during the fall semester.

“We want to provide our highest need campuses with the resources they need to succeed,” said Assistant Superintendent of School Leadership Leslie Stephens.

The Culture and Climate Facilitator will utilize data such as discipline referrals and the ethnicity breakdown of students enrolled in Advanced Placement, Gifted and Talented, and dual credit courses to determine where racial inequities are occurring on the campus. After collaborating with campus staff to develop a culture and climate plan to increase racial equity on the campus, they will monitor the plan’s implementation with a rubric and provide updates to the administration team.

“The facilitator will use data to drive the decisions they are making,” Stephens said.

The facilitator will create campus-based activities that include all genders and ethnicities on the campus and ensure campus purchases are made from vendors who represent the community served by the school. They will also receive comprehensive training on promoting racial equity, and, in turn, train fellow teachers and staff members on best practices.

The 10 positions were posted last week, and while a college degree is required, it does not have to be an education degree. Stephens said it’s a great job opportunity for someone devoted to racial equity and making a difference in their community.

“We are looking for candidates who have expertise in building relationships, offer great customer service, and have a depth of knowledge of the needs of their community and schools,” Stephens said. “This is an opportunity to make a difference for our school, community and city as a whole.”