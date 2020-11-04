Trending
The Hub

Voters approve two Dallas ISD bond propositions totaling nearly $3.5 billion to fund infrastructure and technology improvements

0
By on Headlines

Voters have approved the two major Dallas ISD bond propositions: Proposition A, which is $3.2 billion to fund repairs and upgrades to more than 200 of the district’s 230 campuses, and Proposition B, which is $270 million to cover the cost of purchasing and making updates to district technology.

Joe Carreón elected to the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees, while District 2 race heads to a runoff

Voters did not approve three of the bond propositions that together totaled $152.9 million and would have funded improvements and renovations to the district’s existing sports stadiums and athletic facilities, the construction of a districtwide performing arts facility, and improvements and renovations to the district’s existing competition swimming pools.

Share.

About Author

Connecting you to the personalities, places and perspectives of Dallas ISD

Related Posts