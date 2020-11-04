Voters approve two Dallas ISD bond propositions totaling nearly $3.5 billion to fund infrastructure and technology improvements

Voters have approved the two major Dallas ISD bond propositions: Proposition A, which is $3.2 billion to fund repairs and upgrades to more than 200 of the district’s 230 campuses, and Proposition B, which is $270 million to cover the cost of purchasing and making updates to district technology.

Voters did not approve three of the bond propositions that together totaled $152.9 million and would have funded improvements and renovations to the district’s existing sports stadiums and athletic facilities, the construction of a districtwide performing arts facility, and improvements and renovations to the district’s existing competition swimming pools.