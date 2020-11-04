Joe Carreón elected to the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees, while District 2 race heads to a runoff

In addition the five Dallas ISD bond propositions on the ballot, two seats on Dallas ISD Board of Trustees were up for election on Nov. 3.

Joe Carreón won the seat for District 8, which covers Love Field, Northwest Dallas and Central Dallas. Carreón will replace Miguel Solis on the board, who did not run for reelection.

Meanwhile, the trustee seat for District 2, which covers North and Near East Dallas, is headed for a runoff after no candidate received at least 50 percent of the vote. Incumbent Trustee Dustin Marshall and Nancy Rodriguez are the candidates in the runoff election happening in December.

District 6 Trustee Joyce Foreman ran unopposed in May for her seat and started her new three-year term in the spring.