Dallas ISD joins rapid testing program

In a move to add an extra level of protection from COVID-19 for students and staff during the pandemic, Dallas ISD has joined a rapid testing antigen pilot program offered to districts by TEA and the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The BinaxNOW Rapid Testing Pilot Program is providing the district with fast-acting test kits that allow individuals to take their own nasal samples that can show results in 15 minutes when mixed with a chemical reagent.

The district’s athletic trainers were the first staff to train on the administration of the tests this week as a prelude to testing student-athletes whose parents grant their permission. As part of the pilot, Dallas ISD has also received gowns, gloves, face shields and a training and notification regimen to ensure tests are conducted safely and results are shared quickly. Following the testing of athletes, the district’s nurses will be trained to test campus students and staff before the free tests go districtwide and are made available to all employees on a voluntary basis.