Dallas ISD celebrating National School Lunch Week to spotlight importance of a healthy school lunch

To recognize the National School Lunch Program, serving nearly 30 million children each day nationwide, Dallas ISD schools is celebrating National School Lunch Week from October 12 until 16, 2020. The theme, “Now Playing: School Lunch!” spotlight the importance of a healthy school lunch.

“A healthy lunch is a great way to ensure students get the best education they can,” said Michael Rosenberger, Executive Director of Dallas ISD’s Food & Child Nutrition Services. “National School Lunch Week helps us educate parents and students about all the healthy, great tasting, and appealing lunch choices we offer.” Planned activities for the week include:

School lunch week video Contest: The video contest engages students K-12 in learning about the importance of eating a healthy and delicious school lunch. The contest challenges students to use their imagination to illustrate their own “School Lunch video” which coincides with this year’s NSLW theme of “Now Playing: School Lunch”. The winning video will be featured on FCNS social media platforms. All student(s) must participate with an educator. We will select a winner per each school level. Amongst the prizes are movie tickets, Barnes and Nobles Gift cards, electronic tablets and more. Details about the video contest will be forwarded to all principals, school art and media teachers.

#DISDLunch20 LUNCHWEEK 5-DAY CHALLENGE: Middle and High School Students will be challenged to take a photo with their school lunch every day and post the picture on Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #DISDLunch20. Students who follow us and post a photo at least 3 of the 5 days will be entered into a drawing to win a Galaxy tablet (Middle School) or a pair of Apple Air Pods (High School). Parents and students can follow the fun using the hashtags #DISDLunch20, #NowPlayingSchoolLunch and #SchoolLunch.

fruit crisp treat – October 16: Students will enjoy a delicious warm fruit crisp treat.

Coloring activity sheets will be available on the www.dallasisd.org/fcns page for teachers and students. We will share the student’s artwork on our social media page. Please email your artwork wall to lemeza@dallasisd.org.

For more information on National School Lunch Week, visit www.dallasisd.org/fcns