Hispanic Heritage Month Profile: Dallas ISD dual-language program helps brothers become bilingual and host educational TV program

When Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD, and Univisón DFW teamed up in May to launch the television show Unidos para Aprender, which offers 58 minutes of educational programming in Spanish, they tapped brothers Fredy and Kevin Perez to help host the program.

The Perez brothers were born in Dallas to parents originally from Guanajuato, Mexico, and only spoke Spanish in their house growing up. While Dallas ISD’s bilingual programs have taught the brothers English and they are thriving in school, they loved the opportunity to host the program that supports students’ academic progress by supplementing at-home instruction offered by Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD to Spanish-speaking families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our experience in Unidos para Aprender has been fun and we are happy that we are motivating other kids to know the importance of learning,” said Kevin.

Kevin and Fredy’s mother, Norma Perez, knows the importance of instilling her native country’s customs and traditions in her children. For this reason, she helps them improve their Spanish, tells them stories and experiences their family has lived through, and continues to prepare traditional Mexican food.

“I always tell them that they are also Mexican and they should feel proud and grateful,” Norma Perez said.

The Perez brothers, who are bilingual, biliterate and bicultural, are proud of their Hispanic heritage.

“There are lots of advantages to knowing two languages,” Fredy said. “I can communicate with more people and, in the future, have a good job.”