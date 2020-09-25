Students can earn missed course credits or accelerated credit at Evening Academy

Students who work, parent, want to make up missed credits or earn accelerated course credit are invited to explore the opportunities offered by Dallas ISD’s Evening Academy, which opens for after-hour classes on Monday, Sept. 28.

Evening Academy allows self-motivated learners to progress at their own pace to earn credits in English, Math, Science, Social Studies, Spanish and select electives. Virtual classes let students recover credits needed for high school graduation with the support of teachers certified in their content areas. The program is also structured to accommodate students who want to earn course credit for acceleration.

Classes are scheduled in the evenings on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, interested students can contact their campus counselor or Erlene Williams at marcwilliams@dallasisd.org