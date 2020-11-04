Discover Dallas ISD and find a best-fit school

Dallas ISD is rapidly becoming a district of choice where every child can find a school that best fits their unique interests, needs and aspirations. The academic options offered are as diverse as the learners themselves, and many of the top-tier programs offered at Dallas area private schools can be found in Dallas ISD.

The district is proud to offer specialty school choice programs and models for students in all grades. The options include programs such as Montessori, International Baccalaureate, Talented and Gifted, Single Gender, Two-Way Dual Language, STEM/STEAM, Visual And Performing Arts, P-Tech/Early College High Schools, Career Institutes, Collegiate Academies, and much more.

At the high school level, students have an opportunity to get ahead and begin preparing for their college education. Incoming freshmen students have the opportunity to begin gaining a valuable experience in a professional pathway of their choice while simultaneously earning 60 hours of tuition-free college credits and a high school diploma.

In addition to many open-enrollment schools of choice, Dallas ISD offers a variety of choice programs and models at neighborhoods schools similar to those offered at Transformation Schools and Magnets. Offerings at neighborhood schools include computer science, robotics, single-gender models, exploratory arts programs, dual-language and much more.

Students at choice schools/programs consistently perform at or above the level of their peers. In addition to strong academic options, students who attend choice schools can attend after-school/extracurricular activities, and free transportation is provided for students who reside two or more miles from their choice school.

Finding the best-fit school for your child is now easier through a one-stop online application. Join the Discover Dallas ISD webinar on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., to learn more about the options offered in Dallas ISD. Discover the new application platform and the more than 100 choice and specialty school programs and register for a webinar, by visiting dallasisd.org/choosedallasisd. Application Period for the 2021-2022 school year begins November 3 and ends January 31, 2021. Choose Dallas ISD!