Every voice matters in Dallas ISD’s “Voices” initiative

Dallas Independent School District is one of the most multicultural school districts in the country. It is one of diverse backgrounds, ideas, voices and perspectives – all of which give rise to stories that need to be heard. We believe every voice matters.

Dallas ISD’s Communication Services is proud to debut the “Voices” initiative—a one-stop web page designed to highlight and share stories that promote understanding, hope, unity, and equity throughout the district.

“Voices represents our effort to shine a light on the various things that are happening across the district. We want to connect the dots and tell the stories of all of the meaningful work that is happening in various departments that is creating meaningful change,” said Libby Daniels, Chief of Communications.

Voices can be accessed at www.dallasisd.org/voices.