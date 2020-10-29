Dallas ISD recognizes Homeless Youth Awareness Month

November is Homeless Youth Awareness Month and Dallas ISD Homeless Education Program (HEP) is here to help students and parents experiencing homelessness by providing resources and training.

One parent shares her experience with Dallas ISD’s Homeless Education Program below.

“The Homeless Education Program has provided stability to my family when no one else could for over three years now by providing help with food, school supplies, technology such as hot spots, and referrals out to others outside the district programs. The staff at this program has made me feel like things can be manageable and easier to handle at times. The program has provided security for me and my children [by offering]effective guidance and help when most needed. The Homeless Education Program staff has helped me navigate the public school system, creating safe and effective communication with school staff when needed. I would like to thank the Homeless Education Program for the continued support with enrollment questions to help my kids get into school stress-free keeping their history confidential. I would recommend this program to anyone in need and I believe the program is a great part of Dallas ISD!” – Ms. Suarez, Dallas ISD Parent

HEP is providing resources and trainings on the McKinney-Vento Act to help parents and students experiencing homelessness better understand their rights and services provided by the program. Register by emailing homelesseducation@dallasisd.org, or by sending a request for training through Let’s Talk.

A member of HEP who can best address your comment will be notified. If you request a response, you will hear back from us in a timely manner. Most importantly remember: If you are a parent and/or a student with Dallas ISD experiencing a homeless crisis, please contact us at 972-749-5750 or email us at homelesseducation@dallasisd.org. We are here to help you! Strength Comes In Knowing You Are Not Alone! #ItsOkayToAskForHelp