Dallas ISD employees who refer external candidates for full-time bus driver positions can earn additional $200

The Transportation Referral Incentive Supplemental earning is designed to compensate Dallas ISD employees that refer external candidates to the Transportation Department for full-time driver positions.

Eligibility for the incentive requires the candidate to notify Human Capital Management at the time of hire of any referral via the official referral form, and prior to their official start date as part of their on-boarding process. The newly hired driver must reach 45 drive days based on the 185-work day calendar for the driver referrer to qualify for the payment. The supplemental earning amount is $200.

