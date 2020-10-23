Dallas Business Journal names Hinojosa one of Most Inspiring Leaders of 2020

Citing his leadership navigating the school district’s students, families, and employees through the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, Dallas Business Journal has named Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa one of its Most Inspiring Leaders of 2020.

Among Hinojosa’s accomplishments lauded in the award are his collaboration with the Texas Education Agency, the governor, county and health officials to maintain instruction in the early weeks of the pandemic, developing a plan to bring employees back and open schools in a safe environment, playing a leading role as an advocate for connectivity for students, and working to establish the delivery of 10 million-plus meals to students while schools were closed.

The inspiring leaders award honors businesses, organizations and individuals who demonstrated exemplary leadership during the economic and related struggles that followed the onset of the pandemic.

The 20 award winners will be formally recognized in a virtual awards program on Nov. 19.

Published monthly, Dallas Business Journal is a prominent source for local business news, research, and events in the DFW area.