Changing learning models for the second nine-week grading period

Families who want to switch their student’s learning model–from either distance (online) learning to on-campus learning or from on-campus learning to distance learning– for the second nine-week grade period should contact their child’s campus the week of Oct. 26–30.

The school will record that information and get back in contact with the family the week of Nov. 2. While keeping safety as the top priority, the campus will work to accommodate all students requesting on-campus learning. In the event that the school has reached capacity and cannot safely accommodate any more on-campus students, students will have the option of either continuing with distance learning or choosing another nearby Dallas ISD school for on-campus learning.