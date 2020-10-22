Statement on Dallas ISD’s decision to continue offering in-person and virtual learning in the current COVID-19 environment

“In the most recent update from the county health authorities, no recommendation was made for schools beyond ensuring that they continue to follow safety protocols.

While Dallas ISD is taking extraordinary measures to ensure the safety of students, at this time a 100% return to virtual learning is not an option per Texas Educational Agency guidelines. To request a waiver to extend virtual learning beyond the first four weeks of instruction, Dallas ISD would have needed to apply by Oct. 5, when the county was at the orange level of infections.

The agency now has restrictive requirements for districts to receive waivers, which are generally short in duration and includes a phased-in plan for in-person learning. For this reason, Dallas ISD is staying the course, offering the options of virtual and on-campus instruction. We remain committed to following the recommended safety protocols, including social distancing, wearing masks, hand washing, and sanitizing classrooms and facilities.”