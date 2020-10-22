Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities, JCPenney support continue tradition of supporting Dallas ISD schoolchildren

For the fifth consecutive year, JCPenney is donating new uniforms and books to Dallas ISD students in partnership with Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities. The donation has become an annual tradition that in normal years includes a fashion show complete with school supplies and other goodies for students from the receiving schools. This year, due to the need to protect students and staff during the pandemic, the charity is delivering the uniforms and books donated by KPMG to the campuses with little fanfare.

Still, the donation is an impressive example of corporate citizenship, said Dallas ISD Acting Chief of Communications Libby Daniels. “This support comes at a time when many of our families who will benefit from this donation are dealing with multiple challenges, including job loss related to the pandemic,” she said. “Partners like these are now more important than ever and signal to students that the community wants them to succeed in school.”

For the last five years, JCPenney has partnered with Dallas ISD and Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities to donate more than 10,000 uniforms to students through the Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities’ annual back to school program. JCPenney is committed to addressing the disparity of resources children face and strives to help close that gap so that all children can be successful.

On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Two Men and A Truck will deliver 3,000 uniforms provided by JCPenney to Daniel Webster Elementary, Eladio Martinez Learning Center, Arlington Park Early Childhood Center and N.W. Harllee Early Childhood Center.

In addition to the uniforms, KPMG will support each of the students at these schools with free books as part of their Family for Literacy program. In the past three years, KPMG has provided 9,000 books to Dallas ISD students in partnership with Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities.