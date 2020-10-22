Lights on Afterschool celebrates Dallas ISD’s valuable afterschool providers

Lights On Afterschool is one of the best and brightest moments in afterschool that is celebrated the third Thursday in October nationwide by afterschool providers.

This is a time for students to shine and share the amazing things they are involved in every day after the school bell rings. It is a day that was launched by The Afterschool Alliance in October 2000 with celebrations in 1,200 communities and to date more than 8,000 events are held on this national day.

The Dallas ISD Extended Learning Opportunities Department prides itself to offer programs that are engaging, enriching, and empowering to students keeping them exciting and wanting to attend each day. The programs are rich with educational opportunities and can make what is learned during the traditional day vibrant and relevant to their lives.

The programs have the ability and flexibility to be creative and provide a variety of individualized learning in areas not limited to Arts and Culture, Health and Wellness, and STEM, but also to programs that address leadership, problem solving, communication, and teamwork. The programs are not only important to children but to their families and the communities.

Students are back in session and programs have begun. During the COVID-19 Pandemic providing quality comprehensive programming to students is still at the top of the ELO Departments’ list whether they are in-person, virtual or OnDemand.

This year the Extended Learning Opportunities Department celebrates Lights On Afterschool with the students at Ronald E. McNair enjoying a virtual visit during their literacy time from Bishop Arts Theatre Program Chair, Emma Rodgers who owned the first African-American Book Store Black Images Book Bazaar in Oak Cliff and has now created a series of YouTube videos titled “Storytime at Bedtime”. Also, students from Alex Sanger and Victor H. Hexter enjoy infusing STEM into their daily art project “Making Electricity with Art” taught by Tammy Bardwell and Penny Loe owners of Studio Bella For Kids.

Dallas ISD’s Trustee Joyce Foreman District 6 shined a positive light on afterschool programs. She visited with the students sharing how important afterschool programs are and the impact they have.