Fifty-one student-athletes join the inaugural class of the Dallas ISD Athletics Leaders in Training Program

The Dallas ISD Athletics Department is excited to announce the inaugural class of the Dallas ISD Athletics Leaders in Training (L.I.T.) Program!

High school athletics coordinators nominated student-athletes, and the students had to complete an application to be selected for the program.

The purpose of this program is to prepare student-athletes for leadership while building character. The program will motivate and empower students to be leaders on their campuses and in the communities.

The L.I.T. program will encompass an evolving series of activities. The components will entail education, involvement and awareness. The students will be exposed to real life topics and are expected to share with the athletes at their respective schools.

The inaugural class is:

Adamson – Tatyana Beltran, 12

Adamson – Jaeden Freeman, 12

Adamson – Stephanie Moreno, 12

Bryan Adams – Alexis Albright, 12

Bryan Adams – Katie Caw, 12

Bryan Adams – Sabastian Pacheco, 10

Carter – Kennedi Grant, 11

Carter – Javon Jackson, 11

Carter – Walter Taylor III, 12

Conrad – Malik Brown, 12

Conrad – Kristinee Davis, 11

Hillcrest – Claire Dusek, 11

Hillcrest – Whitney Jackson, 10 Hillcrest – Ariana Regala, 9

Kimball – Matthew Cooks, 11

Kimball – Kiaundra Green, 12

Kimball – Brianna Ramirez

Lincoln – Emanuel Lara, 12

Lincoln – Jermiraha Kennedy, 12 Madison – Alex Bowman Jr., 11

Madison – Jesus Rodriguez, 12

Madison – Chris Tucker, 11

Molina – Alejandra Bravo, 11

Molina – Karime Fuentes, 11

Molina – Saul Nieta, 12

Molina – Ruth Perez, 11

North Dallas – Victoria Gomez, 12

Pinkston – Dominic Eldridge, 12

Pinkston – Ivan Juarez Jr., 10

Pinkston – Annette Mata, 10

Roosevelt – Leonard Chapman, 11 Roosevelt – BJ Higgins, 11

Roosevelt – Kaiya Jefferson, 11

Samuell – JaVeon Busby, 10

Samuell – Noemi Penaloza, 10

Samuell – Omar Rosales, 12

Seagoville – Eliza Bigham, 12

Seagoville – Ximena Vazquez, 11 Seagoville – Bryndan Wofford, 11

Skyline – Joseph Elder, 12

Skyline – Donovan Gray, 12

South Oak Cliff – De’Juan Lefall, 12 Spruce – Leobardo Juarez, 11

Spruce – David Rafael, 11

Spruce – Jondrika Williams, 11 Sunset – Michelle Bucio, 12

Sunset – Israel Rocha, 11

Sunset – Clemente Vasquez Jr., 12

Thomas Jefferson – Taliyah Godwin, 12

Thomas Jefferson – Jorge Martinez, 11

Thomas Jefferson – Luisa Ocampo, 12

W.T. White – Patience Carey, 12

W.T. White – Korbin Dennis, 12

W.T. White – Jonathon Ware, 11

Wilmer-Hutchins – Elzie Barnett III, 11 Wilmer-Hutchins – Laura Garay, 11

Wilmer-Hutchins – Gamone Sims, 11

Woodrow Wilson – Mackenzie Amaya, 12 Woodrow Wilson – Annabel Hett, 12