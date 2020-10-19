Dallas ISD providing transportation to students taking the ACT on Tuesday, Oct. 20

Dallas ISD is providing transportation to students taking the ACT on Tuesday, October 20th. Students taking the ACT have already been notified by their campus.

Students taking the bus for the ACT will be picked up in the morning at their normal time. Students at most high schools will have bus pickup at the regular afternoon dismissal time.

However, eight high schools will have an early release schedule with a bus pickup at the campus between 1:15–1:30 p.m. These schools with early release are Skyline, Trinidad “Trini” Garza Early College High School, Adamson, Carter, Pinkston, Booker T. Washington, Kimball, and Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy.

If you have any transportation-related questions, call 972-925-4BUS.