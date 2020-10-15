With excuse notes required for student absences, see how to submit an excuse note

Since Dallas ISD parents or caregivers are required to submit excuse notes for any absences their students have, we want to walk through the process of how to submit an excuse note.

First, parents need to have a PowerSchool account or the app. Go here to see how to create a PowerSchool account and go here to see how to download the PowerSchool app.

Once you have a PowerSchool account, go here to see how to check your child’s attendance on PowerSchool and go here to see how to check your child’s attendance on the PowerSchool app.

And go here to see what types of absences may be excused and how to submit excuse notes.