Hispanic Heritage Profile: Dual-language program helps student ‘be a part of the world community’

Dallas ISD continues to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month as a wonderful opportunity to honor the rich Hispanic culture thriving in our district and embrace the diverse communities that represent us.

Syeed Pickett is one of many Dallas ISD students enrolled in the dual-language program where he has learned how to speak, write and read Spanish.

As a district, we strive to ensure all students are given the opportunity to develop stronger cognitive and academic skills by working side-by-side with individuals of various cultures and backgrounds.

Pickett first began his foreign language journey at the age of four with Spanish House before transitioning into the kindergarten DL program at Preston Hollow Elementary School and later joining the Walnut Hill Elementary family in second grade.

“As a family, we want Syeed to be a part of the world community, and that includes being multi-lingual,” said Steve Pickett, Syeed’s father.

Currently a fourth grader, Syeed has been learning Spanish for five years now and is even expanding his linguistic skills to taking on a third language!

“Spanish is the language of our friends, neighbors and family members. It is the primary language campaign offered by Dallas ISD. But thanks to Walnut Hill, Syeed is also learning to speak Chinese Mandarin,” said Pickett’s father.

Finding the best-fit school for your child is now easier through a one-stop online application. Join the Discover Dallas ISD webinar on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 to 11:30 and learn more about the options offered in Dallas ISD. Discover the new application platform and the more than 100 choice and specialty school programs and register for a webinar by visiting dallasisd.org/choosedallasisd. Application Period for the 2021-2022 school year begins November 3 and ends January 31, 2021. Choose Dallas ISD!