FAQs about grading and report card distribution under the new nine-week grading calendar

When will students receive report cards?

Report cards will be issued at the end of every nine-week grading period. The date for the distribution of the first nine-week report card is November 17. Report card grades can be viewed via Parent Portal, and report cards will be printed at campuses via PowerSchool on November 16.

How often should teachers administer progress reports?

Interim progress reports will be issued by the teacher every three weeks to students whose performance in any subject or class is below 70 or whose average is deemed borderline according to district guidelines. Parents may access the reports through Power School.

How long does a student have to retake any major test he or she has failed?

To ensure that test grades reflect mastery of the content, a student will be permitted to retake any major test they failed within five school days of the date the failing grade was received or no later than ten days of the date of the test.

How long does a student have to make up Incomplete grades?

Incomplete grades must be made up within ten school days.

How will semester averages be computed?

Elementary

The two nine-week grades will be averaged to determine the semester grade for courses without an Assessment of Course Performance (ACP).

For courses in which an ACP is developed, the ACP will account for five percent of the semester grade, and the two nine-week grades will be averaged to account for the remaining 95 percent of the semester grade.

Middle School

The semester examination/ACP will account for ten percent of the semester grade, and the two nine-week grades will be averaged to account for the remaining 90 percent of the semester grade.

For courses that have a linked STAAR examination, a second semester ACP will not be offered. For these classes, the second-semester grades will be calculated by the average in the two nine-week grades, which account for 100 percent of the semester grade.

High School

The semester examination/ACP will account for 15 percent of the semester grade, and the two nine-week grades will be averaged to account for the remaining 85 percent of the semester grade.

How many grades should be entered in PowerSchool for each nine-week grading period?

Elementary

Teachers may assign no less than two classwork grades per week per subject or a minimum of nine grades per subject per nine-weeks. There should be no fewer than three and no more than six test/major project grades per nine weeks in each core subject area.

Middle School

Teachers should record no fewer than two classwork/homework grades per week per subject, with a minimum of 18 grades per subject per grading period.

High School

Teachers should record no fewer than two classwork/homework grades per week per subject, with a minimum of 21 grades per subject per grading period.

Will students take STAAR/ EOC exams?

Yes, all students in eligible courses will take Common Assessments, Assessment of Course Performance (ACP), State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) end-of-course (EOC), Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System (TELPAS), and Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) exams.

How does the change to a nine-week grading period affect UIL academic eligibility?

UIL eligibility for students will be determined by the average earned by a student in the first six weeks of each grading period.

When will counselors meet with students for individual and academic planning?

Counselors should begin meeting with students within the first 30 days of school. Within each three-week period, counselors will meet with students who are in danger of failing two or more core courses and provide follow-up throughout the nine weeks.