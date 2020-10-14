As Covid-19 risk level returns to red, Dallas ISD to continue offering on-campus and virtual learning

As the Dallas County COVID-19 risk level returns to red, Dallas ISD will continue to follow the current educational models offering on-campus and virtual learning for students based on parent preference.

The district remains committed to following extensive safety protocols, which include social distancing in classrooms, hallways, offices, and elevators; masks are required for every staff member and student throughout the day; hand washing practices are regular parts of everyone’s day; thorough cleanings are scheduled at each campus and district facility; and contact tracing measures are in place and being followed. If parents want to change from on-campus to virtual learning, they are asked to contact their child’s school.

The district’s COVID-19 dashboard is available in English and Spanish, and updated daily at 5 p.m. for everyone to view and follow the positive cases reported at each campus. Contact tracing will continue to occur, and if anyone is identified as a close contact, they will be notified.

The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We appreciate our students, parents and staff for their understanding and flexibility during these unprecedented times.