Dallas ISD launches COVID-19 dashboard in Spanish

To better share information and ensure the safety of students, parents and community members who speak Spanish as their first language, Dallas ISD launched a companion version of its COVID-19 dashboard in Spanish.

The platform allows users to track internally confirmed positive cases at schools and facilities across the district. Data is derived from confirmed positive self-reporting information based on students attending in-person classes and extracurricular activities, and is updated daily at 5 p.m. Last month, the district released the English version upon return to in-person learning.

To access the COVID-19 dashboard in Spanish, click here and select the option ‘en español’ on the top right side of the screen.

A detailed description of Dallas ISD’s process of tracking and reporting COVID-19 cases is also available in English and Spanish.