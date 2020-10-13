Dallas ISD is providing transportation for students taking the PSAT on Oct. 14

Dallas ISD is providing transportation to students taking the PSAT on Wednesday, October 14th. The PSAT is primarily for tenth graders, though some ninth graders and eleventh graders also take the test. Students taking the PSAT have already been notified by their campus.

Students taking the bus for the PSAT will be picked up in the morning at their normal time. Students at most high schools will have an early dismissal and leave their campus on the bus between 1:15–1:30 p.m.

The exceptions are for students attending Thomas Jefferson High School, Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy and Irma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership Academy, which will provide transportation at the early dismissal time and also the regular school day dismissal time.

Meanwhile, Hillcrest High School, New Tech High School at B.F. Darrell, Molina High School, North Lake Collegiate Academy, Woodrow Wilson High School, Bryan Adams High School and CityLab High School will have a normal school day and bus routes with no early dismissal.

If you have any transportation-related questions, call 972-925-4BUS.