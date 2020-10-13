All 23,000 district employees to receive training on unconscious bias, dismantling racism and cultural intelligence

As part of a major effort to create an equity mindset in Dallas ISD, all 23,000 district employees by August 2021 will receive training on unconscious bias, dismantling racism and cultural intelligence.

The district’s goal is for 100% of staff to show an increase in their understanding of cultural intelligence (CQ) based on pre-tests, individual action plans, and post-tests.

“No matter where you turn and what office you enter, racial equity is at the forefront of the work we are doing,” Deputy Chief of Racial Equity Sharon Quinn told trustees at the Oct. 8 board briefing.

Another element of this effort is a partnership between Dallas ISD and the Michigan-based Cultural Intelligence Center to present a series of equity-focused webinars and virtual meetings for Dallas ISD staff and the greater community. A Monday, Oct. 19 webinar will share with district staff, students and parents the steps Dallas ISD is taking to become an anti-racist school community. Register for the webinar here.

During a special called board meeting in June, the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution on the commitment of Dallas ISD to Black students and Black lives. Trustees in 2017 adopted a resolution to establish guidelines to eradicate inequity, which led to the creation of the Racial Equity Office.