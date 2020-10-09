District webinar to focus on creating an anti-racist school community

Dallas ISD is holding an Oct.19 webinar to share with district staff, students and parents actions the district is taking to transform Dallas ISD into an anti-racist school community. The webinar will feature a brief presentation defining terms such as racism and cultural intelligence and how those tools can help create an anti-racist organization. The district’s executive leaders will also share what their departments are doing to reform programs and operations.

This first in a series of gatherings will be held as a virtual meeting at 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19. It will be headed by Dr. Sandra Upton, a national expert on diversity, equity and inclusion and will be conducted in English and Spanish on Zoom and streamed live on Facebook. While this webinar will be primarily a listen and learn event, future sessions are planned to engage the community, collect input and ideas and answer questions.

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m1jb0Mn7QTO3AU6dwZpyog

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.