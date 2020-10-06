Dallas ISD Athletics Department implements comprehensive safety measures at athletic events

To help ensure the safety of students, staff, parents and community members, the Dallas ISD Athletics Department has implemented comprehensive safety measures at athletic events this school year.

All ticket sales for athletic events are cashless and no tickets are sold at the gate. Parents and fans can use the GoFan online ticketing platform to purchase tickets ahead of time to avoid lines at the gate. Attendance is limited to 50-percent capacity at all athletics events, so you should purchase your tickets early. Ticket sale priority will go to the family of participants (student-athletes, band, dance, etc.).

On game day, Dallas ISD staff are conducting temperature checks for all event staff and Dallas ISD police and security upon arrival. All staff must wear masks while working.

Meanwhile, spectators are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms before attending and follow social distancing best practices. Spectators for outside events must wear a mask as they enter, move about and leave the athletic facility, and they can only remove their mask if there is a safe distance of at least 6 feet between families or social groups. Spectators for inside events must always wear a mask while inside the athletic facility.

Schools not following these social distancing and mask guidelines are subject to sanctions, including suspension of contests or discontinuation of public access to games by the UIL District Executive Committee and/or UIL State Executive Committee.

Also, to ensure a safe and family friendly athletics season, guests must be appropriately dressed (no sleeveless shirts, garments displaying explicit writings or drawings, etc.) or they will not be allowed entry.

Spectators must adhere to the Dallas ISD Athletic Department Clear Bag Policy.

NFHS Network

Dallas ISD Athletics is excited to offer parents and fans to watch athletic events online through the National Federation of State High School Association (NFHS) Network. Middle school, ninth-grade, junior varsity and varsity basketball, football, soccer and volleyball events are live streamed through the network.

To subscribe, visit www.NFHSnetwork.com, search for Dallas ISD, subscribe and follow. Subscription options for Dallas ISD fans are: