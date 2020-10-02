First testing window for common student assessment is Oct. 12–16

Children in grades 3-12 will take district wide assessments using The Dallas Assessment Navigator [powered by SchoolCity]platform. The common assessment is done on a computer, meaning it can be done remotely from home or on the campus.

The first testing window will be October 12, 2020 – October 16, 2020 . Watch this short video with your child to preview the assessment experience.

English Student Experience: https://youtu.be/EYffBtWnNH4

Spanish Student Experience: https://youtu.be/Wgrxgkks2W8

To access the platform, have your child visit online.schoolcity.com/dallasisd and log in with their district username and password.

More information will be forthcoming from the child’s teacher