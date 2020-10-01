Dallas ISD Uniform Assistance Program offers one free uniform to eligible students in graders pre-K–8th

The Dallas ISD Uniform Assistance Program (UAP) offers one free uniform (one top, one bottom) to eligible students in grades PK-8th each school year. The program issues uniforms to qualified students in the official district colors, which are white for the top and khaki, black and navy for the bottoms. In addition to these colors, the Uniform Assistance Program also provides red and navy tops. Bottoms available include pants, skirts, skirts, and shorts.

All students attending any of the district campuses can wear the official district colors cited above. If a school has elected to allow additional colors through the SBDM approval process, those colors are to supplement, not replace, the district official colors. In addition, items such as shirts with school logos, patches, blazers, outerwear, and other elective clothing cannot be required unless the school provides the items at no-cost for students that qualify for uniforms under the UAP.

As colder weather approaches, students can wear jackets in any color. Hoodies are allowed as long as students do not wear the hoods in school. Student clothing should not be confiscated by campus personnel.

Finally, the district has received a donation that provides one uniform to eligible high school students. Designated uniform assistance coordinators will utilize the same process as elementary and middle school campuses.

Additional details can be found at https://www.dallasisd.org/uniforms.