Dallas ISD elementary school educator is named the Texas Teacher of the Year

David G. Burnet Elementary School teacher Eric Hale is the 2021 Texas Teacher of the Year!

The announcement was made Sept. 30 during the virtual Texas Association of School Administrators and Texas Association of School Boards Convention. He was one of six finalists across the state and will now represent Texas in the National Teacher of the Year program in the spring.

Each finalist was interviewed Sept.12 by a panel of judges composed of representatives of educational leadership associations, community and business leaders, a member of the State Board for Educator Certification, a member of the State Board of Education, and prior Texas Teachers of the Year.

The Texas Teacher of the Year program has honored excellence in classroom education since 1969. The program, facilitated by TASA since 2011, annually recognizes and rewards teachers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and excellence in teaching.