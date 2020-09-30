Curbside meal grab-and-go service is now open to all children

Curbside meal grab-and-go service now open to all children

Starting Thursday, Oct.1, all children ages 1–18 can pick up a week’s worth of meals at no charge through curbside grab-and-go service at participating Dallas ISD schools.

The district is switching to the Seamless Summer Option to ensure no child goes hungry during the pandemic.

“This new strategy gives more children access to qualify for the grab-and-go meal service, while allowing our department to distribute more food per person,” FCNS Director Julie Fletcher said. “It will look very similar to our summer meal distribution.”

Meals are being distributed on Thursdays from 4–6:30 p.m. at most comprehensive secondary schools. Please go here for the latest list of participating schools.

Dallas ISD parents and guardians have the option to pre-order meals online.

Students who attend on-campus learning eat at school like they would in a traditional school year.

Go here to learn more.