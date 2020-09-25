Dallas ISD to begin shipping out 10,000 additional mobile internet hotspots directly to students

Since school buildings unexpectedly closed in March due to the Covid-19 threat, Dallas ISD has distributed over 22,000 mobile internet hotspots and cellular-enabled devices to students lacking reliable internet service at home.

This week Dallas ISD received its Operation Connectivity order of 10,000 additional mobile internet hotspots and plans to expedite processing by shipping those units directly to student homes.

Dallas ISD Chief Technology Officer Jack Kelanic said a vigorous communications campaign sponsored by local elected officials regarding connectivity in late August led to a surge in demand.

“To that point we weren’t sure exactly which students needed the hotspots. It’s clearer than ever that reliable home internet service is a critical need for many families in our community,” Kelanic said. “We thank families for their patience as we work through the large volume of requests.”

Dallas ISD is a member of the Internet For All coalition, which is made up of more than 40 community leaders, including technology officers from nine Dallas-area public school districts and higher education institutions. The coalition is working to improve access to affordable home internet service for all Dallas residents.