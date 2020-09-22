Students moving between certain grade levels can return to on-campus learning starting Sept. 28

Students who are moving between certain grade levels have the option of on-campus classes starting Monday, Sept. 28. Other groups of students will have the option of on-campus classes starting Monday, Oct. 5.

Parents were given a survey to fill out to determine their preference of on-campus learning or to continue distance learning. The choice was for the first nine weeks of school.

Students in grades prekindergarten, kindergarten, those moving to a new campus for fourth or sixth grade, from elementary to a new middle school, and from middle school to a new building for high school have the option to start school on Mon., Sept. 28. This early start of on-campus classes only applies to students who are transitioning to a new building. Students who are simply moving to the next grade in a school they attended last year will return with all other students on Oct. 5.

School Leadership Chief Jolee Healey said giving the district’s youngest learners and students moving to new schools a one-week jump-start on the school year will give them a chance to get acclimated to new surroundings and start building relationships with teachers and peers.

“The current health environment has made the start of school an unusual experience for all students,” said Healey. “Add to that the stress of navigating a new building, and it’s not a stretch to realize that students may need a period of adjustment to get acclimated. That’s the idea behind the one-week early return for these students.”

Meanwhile, a select number of students who receive special education services had the option to return to on-campus learning on Sept. 17.