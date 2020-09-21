Act today to be sure you’re registered to vote in the Nov. 3 election

Dallas ISD students who are U.S. citizens and will be 18-years-old on election day, Nov. 3, are reminded that the deadline to register to vote in Texas is fast approaching. The good news is it’s easy to get registered.

There are three ways to register:

1) you can download a voter registration application at www.dallascountyvotes.org, fill it out and drop it in the mail by Tuesday, Sept. 22.

2) You can also deliver your application to the Dallas County Elections Department at 1520 Round Table Drive in Dallas.

3) You can also pick up an application at Dallas County Elections office where you can also fill it out and drop it off.

Need help filling out your voter registration application? Visit www.marchtothepolls.org for a step by step tutorial.

Remember, you must complete and mail or drop off your application by Sept. 22 to get your voter registration card in the mail in time for the Nov. 3 election.

You can get help to register by calling the Dallas County Elections Dept. at 469-627-VOTE, or visit them online at www.dallascountyvotes.org.