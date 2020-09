All Dallas ISD high school students are invited to register for the free upcoming ACT and SAT boot camps!

The ACT 101 Boot Camps will be held virtually on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. Students can register here: bit.ly/2020-21_bootcamps

The SAT 101 Boot Camps will be held Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 at a location to be determined.

Space is limited so students are encouraged to register now to reserve a spot. If you have any questions, contact Aren Robinson at arerobinson@dallasisd.org.