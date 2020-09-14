Office Depot donates 1,000 backpacks full of supplies to two schools

As part of its Start Proud initiative, Office Depot distributed 600 backpacks filled with school supplies to Dallas ISD students on Sept. 3 at Eddie Bernice Johnson Elementary School.

Office Depot also donated a $10,414 check to the school and surprised Evelyn Gallegos-Gonzalez by naming her as its “Star Teacher,” an honor that also brought her brand-new furniture, technology and teaching supplies.

“I’m so thankful and I know I’m at the best school in Dallas ISD,” Gallegos-Gonzalez said after the surprise.

Office Depot also donated 400 backpacks with supplies to students at John Neely Bryan Elementary School.

Johnson Elementary School is the new elementary school opening Sept. 8 in Wilmer, Tx. The $36 million project is Dallas ISD’s first brand new school since 2015 and was constructed as part of the 2015 Bond Program.

Meanwhile, Start Proud is Office Depot’s back-to-school philanthropic program, investing in school communities across the country. In addition to school supplies, each backpack had a $20 Office Depot gift card.