Dallas ISD joining nationwide effort to develop strategies that further equity in education

Dallas ISD administrators have been selected to join a nationwide effort of school system leaders to develop strategies that further equity in education.

The district will be a part of the inaugural Century Foundation’s Bridges Collaborative cohort, which will advance integration along race, class, and other lines in schools and communities. Dallas ISD will join approximately 50 other organizations – school districts, charter schools and fair-housing advocates – as members of this school integration initiative. The collaborative will serve as a hub for practitioners from across the country.

Dallas ISD is highlighted for its work using 50/50 socioeconomic diversity enrollment lotteries in transformation schools, including Solar Preparatory School for Girls, Solar Preparatory School for Boys, CityLab High School and Ignite Middle School.

“Our team is very excited to be included in the national dialogue on using school integration strategies to create more inclusive schools,” OTI Deputy Chief Angie Gaylord said. “We look forward to leading and learning in this very important work.”

The Bridges Collaborative cohort will participate in a two-year arc of collaboration and support that will feature three national convenings, a series of regional convenings, and regular opportunities for online collaboration and access to trainings and resources.

The cohort kickoff and first virtual national convening is happening Oct. 15-16 and will feature former Secretary of Education John B. King Jr. as the featured speaker.