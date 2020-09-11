Fifteen Dallas ISD students among 16,000 Semifinalists in the annual National Merit Scholarship Program

Fifteen Dallas ISD students have been named among the approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. This award, presented by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, aims to recognize the nation’s scholastic champions and encourage the pursuit of academic excellence.

To become a finalist, each student and their sponsoring high school official will have to provide information about their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. About 15,000 students are expected to advance to the final stage in February. National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced between April and July of 2021.

Over 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools across the country that entered this year’s National Merit Scholarship Program.

Congratulations to the following Dallas ISD students:

School for the Talented and Gifted at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center

Andrew J. Volney

Avery R. Lambert

Ella H. Barnes

Hannah C. Peaslee

Jaikirti D. Havlick

Jonathan E. Farner

Jose Mendoza

Ketan C. Pamurthy

Richard D. Gao

Ryan J. Yoo

School of Science and Engineering at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center

Joseph T. Newcomer

Pranay Varada

Rohan S. Cherukuru

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

Castanheira, Daniella S.

Woodrow Wilson High School