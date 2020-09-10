Dallas ISD elementary school educator is a finalist for the Texas Teacher of the Year

Eric Hale, 2020 Dallas ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year, was selected as one of six finalists for the 2021 Texas Teacher of the Year program. La Asociación de Administradores Escolares de Texas (TASA) anunció hoy a los finalistas elegidos de todo el estado para el premio, que se presenta anualmente.

In a surprise announcement via Zoom, Hale was notified by his principal and district staff of the recognition.

“I share this with all of the teachers and staff in Dallas ISD,” said Hale, who teaches kindergarten and first grade at David G. Burnet Elementary School. “Our district went through more this past year dealing with tornadoes and the pandemic, more than any other district in the state. So, I hope I can bring back the victory, not for me, but for all of [Dallas] ISD.”

Each finalist will be interviewed Saturday, Sept.12, by a panel of judges composed of representatives of educational leadership associations, community and business leaders, a member of the State Board for Educator Certification, a member of the State Board of Education, and prior Texas Teachers of the Year.

The panel will select two state-level winners — Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year — and designate one to represent Texas in the National Teacher of the Year program. Hale is included in the elementary category, along with two others, while the remaining three represent the secondary level.

The winners will be announced during the virtual TASA|TASB Convention, Sept. 30.

The Texas Teacher of the Year program has honored excellence in classroom education since 1969. The program, facilitated by TASA since 2011, annually recognizes and rewards teachers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and excellence in teaching.