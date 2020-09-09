Transportation is provided for students taking in-person beginning-of-the-year assessments

From Sept. 9–30, Dallas ISD schools are administering beginning-of-the-year assessments to help inform teachers exactly where students are so they can best tailor the supports they will need.

Students are encouraged to take the assessment on their campus. Dallas ISD is providing transportation, and you can go here to see the shuttle stops for each campus.

Here’s how the process works if your student is in grades K to 11:

Families will be informed by their campus of the student’s scheduled date and time

Transportation shuttles will be provided to the nearest neighborhood school, for students; if students are dropped off, parents will not be allowed inside the campus

Meals for all students will be included

The time on campus will last about three hours

All social distancing protocols will be followed, and students and staff must wear masks inside the school

Campus staff will proctor the tests in small group settings, to further ensure safety protocols are met

While students are not required to come in-person and can be assessed remotely, we encourage every student to physically come in to participate in the beginning-of-the-year assessments. Pre-K and senior students will not be assessed in September.

For additional information on the assessments, please contact your school’s main office. And go here to see an FAQ video on the assessments.