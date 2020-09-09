Trending
Dallas ISD celebrates Attendance Awareness Month

In order to raise awareness on the link between school attendance and academic achievement, Dallas ISD is hosting the national September Attendance Awareness Month with a focus on reducing chronic absenteeism to give all students an equitable opportunity to learn, grow and thrive academically, emotionally and socially.

Attendance Awareness Month will provide the district with an opportunity to raise student and community awareness on the importance of school attendance and demonstrate that attendance is a top priority.

See below how we are celebrating Attendance Awareness Month and join in the fun by using the hashtag #ShowUpDallasISD!

Technical Difficulties/Dificultades técnicas

Parents, we are experiencing technical difficulties with the phone lines and are working with the phone company to get those issues resolved. If your students are experiencing difficulties logging in to their devices and need help, please email the IT service desk at disd@service-now.com.  Please include your student’s name, student ID and phone number so we can contact you. We appreciate your patience and apologize for the inconvenience.

 

 

Padres, estamos experimentando dificultades técnicas con las líneas telefónicas y trabajando con la compañía de teléfonos para resolverlas. Si su estudiante tiene dificultades para ingresar a su dispositivo y necesita asistencia, por favor mande un correo electrónico al centro de ayuda a disd@service-now.com. Por favor incluya el nombre del estudiante, su ID de estudiante y su número de teléfono para que lo podamos contactar. Gracias por su paciencia y le pedimos disculpas por cualquier inconveniente que esto le haya podido causar.