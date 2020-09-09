Dallas ISD celebrates Attendance Awareness Month

In order to raise awareness on the link between school attendance and academic achievement, Dallas ISD is hosting the national September Attendance Awareness Month with a focus on reducing chronic absenteeism to give all students an equitable opportunity to learn, grow and thrive academically, emotionally and socially.

Attendance Awareness Month will provide the district with an opportunity to raise student and community awareness on the importance of school attendance and demonstrate that attendance is a top priority.

See below how we are celebrating Attendance Awareness Month and join in the fun by using the hashtag #ShowUpDallasISD!