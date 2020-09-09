Brand new Eddie Bernice Johnson Elementary School enjoys enthusiastic kickoff to the school year

The newest elementary campus in Wilmer, Tx. celebrated its first day of distance learning with a visit from Superintendent Michael Hinojosa and the school’s namesake, Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.

Hinojosa and Johnson, a 14-term Dallas congresswoman, toured the Eddie Bernice Johnson Elementary School on Sept. 8, greeting teachers in various classrooms. The school’s music teacher even wowed the guests and visiting media by singing a song.

Go here to see pictures from the first day at the new school!

The $36 million project is Dallas ISD’s first brand new school since 2015 and was constructed as part of the 2015 Bond Program. The school will serve students in grades pre-K3 through fifth. The 83,720-square-foot campus includes an administrative area, media/library, art and music classrooms, gymnasium, dining/stage, central plant, playgrounds, and parking.