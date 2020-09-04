Sept. 30 is the last day to fill in 2020 Census

In these uncertain times due to the spread of COVID-19, something as important as the 2020 Census may have been overlooked by many families. However, it is important to remember that this effort is not only a count of all the individuals living in the U.S., but its results have very real implications for communities over the next decade.

“By counting everyone in the Dallas ISD community, the census provides information that translates into funds for lunch programs, better schools, transportation and other services in our state and communities,” said Liliana Valadez, executive director of Parent Advocacy and Support Services at Dallas ISD.

At the beginning of last month, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that data collection for the 2020 Census will end by Sept. 30, but official figures show that only about 60% of the people living in Dallas County had filled out census forms.

Remember, the census can be easily filled out online at 2020census.gov, by calling 844-330-2020, or by mailing the form to the U.S. Census Bureau National Processing Center.

The questionnaire asks each household to answer a few basic questions about everyone living in the home. The provided information is completely confidential and census surveys are available in English, Spanish and a variety of other languages.

“Filling out the census doesn’t take more than 10 minutes. This is an opportunity for everyone in the district to be accurately counted and make a difference for our community,” said Valadez. “Remember, I count! You count! We all count!”