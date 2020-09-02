Dallas ISD offering weekly curbside pickup meals service from Sept. 10th

Dallas ISD will offer curbside meal pickup through the first four weeks of the 2020–2021 school year. Meal service is set for late afternoons so that parents, guardians, and/or students can conveniently pick up meals after the end of the school day and at a time that many parents may be on their way home from work.

Dallas ISD students will be required to have their student identification number to pick up the curbside meals. Families can either bring the student ID card with them or a district employee at the meal pickup location can use the student’s name to determine the student ID number.

The curbside meal service schedule is as follows:

September 10, 2020, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

September 17, 2020, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

September 24, 2020, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

October 1, 2020, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Each curbside meal pickup day will provide a week worth of meals. All meals are served at no cost.

Meals will be distributed at most comprehensive secondary schools. Please go here for the latest list of participating schools.

“We are proud to provide no-cost meals to Dallas ISD students as they study from home. These meals can save families a lot of money and are healthy and delicious,” said Michael Rosenberger, Executive Director of the Dallas ISD’s Food & Child Nutrition Services department. “We invite parents to pick up a week’s worth of meals at a time through this program.”

When school buildings reopen and students have the choice of in-person or distance learning, registered Dallas ISD students learning from home will still have the option of curbside meal pickup.

New for September 2020, families of registered Dallas ISD students now also have the option of pre-ordering meals online. Parents can pre-order meals and select the most convenient school for pick-up. Note that the online pre-ordering of meals is optional and is not a requirement to pick up meals.