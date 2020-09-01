Kinder to 11th graders to take beginning-of-the year-assessments throughout September

You may have heard during September, students are being asked to come in-person to their school one day for about three hours. But why?
To help Dallas ISD teachers better understand where each student is academically this year, a beginning-of-the-year-assessment will be administered. The test helps inform us exactly where students are to best tailor the supports they’ll need. Students are encouraged to take the in-person assessment as scheduled by their campus between Sept. 9 to Sept. 30.
Here’s how the process works if your student is in grades K to 11:
- Families will be informed by their campus of the student’s scheduled date and time
- Transportation shuttles will be provided to the nearest neighborhood school, for students; if students are dropped off, parents will not be allowed inside the campus
- Meals for all students will be included
- The time on campus will last about three hours
- All social distancing protocols will be followed, and students and staff must wear masks inside the school
- Campus staff will proctor the tests in small group settings, to further ensure safety protocols are met
While students are not required to come in-person and can be assessed remotely, we encourage every student to physically come in to participate in the beginning-of-the-year assessments. Pre-K and senior students will not be assessed in September.
For additional information on the assessments, please contact your school’s main office.