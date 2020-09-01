Kinder to 11th graders to take beginning-of-the year-assessments throughout September

You may have heard during September, students are being asked to come in-person to their school one day for about three hours. But why?

To help Dallas ISD teachers better understand where each student is academically this year, a beginning-of-the-year-assessment will be administered. The test helps inform us exactly where students are to best tailor the supports they’ll need. Students are encouraged to take the in-person assessment as scheduled by their campus between Sept. 9 to Sept. 30.

Here’s how the process works if your student is in grades K to 11:

Families will be informed by their campus of the student’s scheduled date and time

Transportation shuttles will be provided to the nearest neighborhood school, for students; if students are dropped off, parents will not be allowed inside the campus

Meals for all students will be included

The time on campus will last about three hours

All social distancing protocols will be followed, and students and staff must wear masks inside the school

Campus staff will proctor the tests in small group settings, to further ensure safety protocols are met

While students are not required to come in-person and can be assessed remotely, we encourage every student to physically come in to participate in the beginning-of-the-year assessments. Pre-K and senior students will not be assessed in September.

For additional information on the assessments, please contact your school’s main office.