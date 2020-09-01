Amazon volunteers distribute technology to Dallas ISD families

Recently, several dozen Amazon volunteers from all over Dallas-Fort Worth came together to distribute approximately 4,000 iPads, Chromebooks, and mobile hotspots to students at Seagoville, Mark Twain, George Peabody, Adelfa Botello Callejo, and David G. Burnet Elementary Schools. Parents and students picked up devices in a fun and socially distant experience that included an Amazon Treasure Truck, a live DJ and multiple food trucks.

“Now more than ever, it’s of vital importance that young students have access to the technology and resources they need to continue learning. These are unprecedented times for everyone, but especially for families who are in dire need of assistance in today’s virtual learning environment,” said Mark Hill, Regional Senior Operations Manager of Amazon Logistics. “I’m immensely proud of our team for supporting the Dallas Independent School District and lending our distribution and logistics experience to help give Dallas students the tools and technology they need to succeed this school year.”