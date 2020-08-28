Select number of students who receive special education services now have option of on-campus learning starting Sept. 17

While remote learning for the 2020-2021 school year starts Sept. 8, at this time, a select number of students who receive special education service–specifically students in specialized self-contained classrooms–will have the choice to either continue distance learning or return to full-time on-campus learning starting Sept. 17.

Students with more severe disabilities who are usually in specialized self-contained classrooms represent approximately 25% of the 15,000 students who receive special education services in Dallas ISD. The return to full-time on-campus learning for these students will allow them to receive their accommodations, modifications, and related services as outlined in their individualized education plan (IEP) in person with their teachers. Personal Protective Equipment will be provided and safety protocols will be implemented for the safety of students and staff.

“Dallas ISD is committed to providing a rigorous education experience for all students. We are ready to welcome our students back in person,” said Elizabeth Casas, Assistant Superintendent of Special Populations. “We want to ensure that our students with more severe disabilities have an opportunity to receive their accommodations, modifications and related services in person with their teachers.”

Specialized, self-contained classrooms include those for Early Childhood Special Education for 3- and 4- and 5-year-olds, Activities of Daily Living, Functional Living Skills, Total Communication, and Wraparound Intervention Network.

Other students who receive special education services but who are not in self-contained classrooms will continue to participate in the distance learning model in inclusion mainstream classrooms. Students will continue working with their classroom teachers while receiving support from their special education service providers.

Departments are working together to ensure that the appropriate staff, transportation, food services, and nursing support are prepared to receive students on September 17.

As always the district will be closely monitoring guidance from the county health department and will use that information to make changes to this plan as appropriate.